Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
Capstone Companies Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacessmart mirrors and standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors.
