Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

Carbon Streaming stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -74.62. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 649.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carbon Streaming will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

