Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.30

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.95 ($0.19). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 13.98 ($0.18), with a volume of 6,203 shares traded.

Carclo Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.30. The company has a market capitalization of £10.15 million, a PE ratio of -276.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.27.

About Carclo

(Get Free Report)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.