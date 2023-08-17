Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.58

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.58 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.40). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.38), with a volume of 979,338 shares trading hands.

Card Factory Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.54. The firm has a market cap of £369.50 million, a P/E ratio of 829.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity at Card Factory

In other Card Factory news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 8,246 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £7,503.86 ($9,519.04). 9.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

