CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Update

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James upgraded CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Insider Activity at CareDx

Institutional Trading of CareDx

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $54,335.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,027.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,992 shares of company stock valued at $336,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CareDx by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CareDx by 127.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,665. CareDx has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $473.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

