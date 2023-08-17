CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. 220,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,827 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,276,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,581,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

