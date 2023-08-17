Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $394.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

