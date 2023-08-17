CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $96.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 321,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $99.99.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 24.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 39,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,705,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

