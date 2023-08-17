Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAST. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.63.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. 313,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,123,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

