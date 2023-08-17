Casper Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.08 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $416.50 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,940,929,342 coins and its circulating supply is 11,251,818,583 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,938,721,228 with 11,249,737,899 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03727926 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,585,555.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

