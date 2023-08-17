Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports.

Catalyst Biosciences Trading Up 18.4 %

CBIO stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 481,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,871. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

