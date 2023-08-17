CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.21 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.
CAVA Group Price Performance
CAVA opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.65. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $58.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
CAVA Group Company Profile
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
