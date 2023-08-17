CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE:CAVA traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65. CAVA Group has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram bought 2,295 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos purchased 4,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $204,490.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $8,190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $20,285,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $30,364,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $8,481,000.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.