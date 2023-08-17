Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 330,200 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO opened at $286.73 on Thursday. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.65 and a 200-day moving average of $287.57.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.41. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $476.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

