CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Update

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 8,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock valued at $275,878,073. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $83.04. 413,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CBRE Group's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

