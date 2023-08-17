CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in CDW by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

