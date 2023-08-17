Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78). Approximately 18,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 75,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.84).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.94. The firm has a market cap of £94.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.06.



Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

