Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of CETX opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

