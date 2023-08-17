Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Guggenheim

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 76,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,556. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $603.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

