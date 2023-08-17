Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 93,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,468,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $764.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Century Aluminum by 33.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $149,000,000,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 14,866.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 111,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

