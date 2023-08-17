CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.55

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$132.55 and traded as high as C$139.10. CGI shares last traded at C$136.43, with a volume of 389,709 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.36.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$132.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

