ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.
ChargePoint Stock Down 0.3 %
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,184,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $487,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,184,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,377. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $230,588,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
