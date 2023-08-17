Chartist Inc. CA Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 28.8% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $347.02. 3,075,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,891. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $356.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.67.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

