Chartist Inc. CA Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. TJX Companies comprises about 0.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $89.08. 4,004,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,681. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.