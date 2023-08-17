Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.14.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.79. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

