Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.