Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.