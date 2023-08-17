Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGIFF. Desjardins upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

