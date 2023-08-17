Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,680. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

