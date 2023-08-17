Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

In other news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $226,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 51.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 320.8% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CQP opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

