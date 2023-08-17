Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $17.67 million, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.02. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

