Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.13, reports. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 254.17% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSSE. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark acquired 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $413,756.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 428,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 176,851 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 116.8% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 243,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $652,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

