Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.37 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.25 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of PLCE opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.84. Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 43,000 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Children’s Place by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

