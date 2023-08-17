Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.03. 998,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,073. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after buying an additional 76,723 shares during the period.

PLCE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLCE

About Children’s Place

(Get Free Report)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.