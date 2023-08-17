Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.39 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.25 EPS.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $330.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.17. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

