Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $440.00 million-$445.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.74 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.25 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Up 10.3 %

PLCE opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $364.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.17. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

