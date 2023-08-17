Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

CMRX stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chimerix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chimerix by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

