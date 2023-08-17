China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,204. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

