Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.73.
Chindata Group Trading Down 0.2 %
CD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 1,010,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.72. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $9.21.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
