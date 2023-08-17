Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.73.

Chindata Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 1,010,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.72. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

About Chindata Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.