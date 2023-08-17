Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Update

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 528,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.01. The company had a trading volume of 125,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,813. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

