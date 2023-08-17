Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$330.33 million during the quarter.
About Choice Properties REIT
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
