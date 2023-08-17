Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.25.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 159,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,444. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $164.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average is $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,632 shares of company stock worth $4,039,950. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

