CIBC Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$110.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Premium Brands from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.13.

Shares of TSE PBH traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$102.44. 42,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,778. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.10.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8148643 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 96.25%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

