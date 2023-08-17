Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMPR. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Cimpress stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.75. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,036,659.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,978.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cimpress by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

