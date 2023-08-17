Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CFO Sean Edward Quinn Sells 3,032 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $211,451.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Edward Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Sean Edward Quinn sold 15,011 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,036,659.66.

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 144,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,570. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $788.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 93,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPR. TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

