Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Raised by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $490.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,532. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

