Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 387.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,929.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 86,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.