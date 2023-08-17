CI&T (CINT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CI&T Trading Up 3.2 %

CI&T stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $695.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Recommended Stories

