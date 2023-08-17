Citigroup Trims Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price to $26.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

