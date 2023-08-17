Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Insider G. R. Heffernan & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,204 Shares

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) insider G. R. Heffernan & Associates Ltd. sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.00, for a total value of C$99,932.00.

Clairvest Group Price Performance

Shares of CVG stock remained flat at C$83.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Clairvest Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$68.84 and a twelve month high of C$87.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.79.

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clairvest Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of C$6.28 million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Dividend Announcement

About Clairvest Group

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. Clairvest Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

(Get Free Report)

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.