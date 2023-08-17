Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 32,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 637.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Up 1.1 %

CLVT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The firm had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.